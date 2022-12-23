LHC hears Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against governor’s de-notification order

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday formed a new bench to hear Pervaiz Elahi’s plea challenging the de-notification order of Punjab Governor Balighur-Rehman, ARY News reported.

The bench was dissolved after Justice Haider recused himself from hearing the case as the court took up the plea. After the refusal of Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Asim Hafeez has been included in the large bench.

The bench, headed by Justice Abid Aziz, comprises Justice Tarim Saleem Sheikh, Justice Chauhdry Muhammad Iqbal and Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir.

The bench is currently hearing the case.

Elahi challenges de-notification order

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman for denotifying him as Punjab’s chief minister.

In a petition, filed through his lawyer, Elahi, argued that the Punjab governor did not fulfil the constitutional requirement and ordered a vote of confidence during the ongoing session of the Punjab Assembly.

The petition maintained the governor did not authorise to summon assembly session when the current session was already underway.

It said that a no-confidence motion was already submitted against the chief minister in the Punjab Assembly, adding that Governor Balighur-Rehman has no authority to de-notify the chief minister through an “unconstitutional” order.

Pervaiz Elahi pleaded with the high court to declare the governor’s order “null and void”.

CM Pervaiz Elahi de-notified

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman in a late Thursday night move denotified the Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi for not seeking the vote of confidence despite his advice.

The Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman issued a notification in this regard. Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi and his cabinet were constitutionally made inactive for not seeking the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

The Punjab governor shared the order on Twitter and said since CM Pervaiz Elahi has refrained from obtaining the Vote of Confidence at the appointed day and time therefore he ceases to hold office.

