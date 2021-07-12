LHC issues notice to govt on plea for LGs restoration

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a notice to the Punjab government on a petition seeking implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment about restoration of local governments in Punjab.

A single bench of the high court (LHC) comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik took up the petition filed by Lahore former Lord Mayor Col (retd) Mubashir Javed and others.

The petitioners stated before the court (LHC) that the provincial government was not restoring the local governments despite the Supreme Court’s judgement.

They said the government failed to implement the Supreme Court decision, due to which a contempt of court proceedings should be initated against the Punjab government.

On March 25, a bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, through a short order, termed Section 3 of the Punjab Local Bodies Act in contravention of the Constitution and ordered to restore local governments in Punjab province.

The top court declared the government’s decision to dissolve the local governments unconstitutional. The Supreme Ccourt issued its detailed judgment on July 5.