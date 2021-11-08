LHC issues written order on admissibility of pleas against Ravi Project

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued a written verdict declaring petitions against Ravi River Urban Project as maintainable, ARY News reported.

Justice Shahid Karim issued a written judgment, comprised of 11 pages, in which the court rejected a plea of the Punjab government to declare the petitions as non-maintainable.

The bench declared that the high court can hear the appeals against the project.

The petitioners have also pleaded the court to declare the government’s bid to acquire land for the project.

Meanwhile, Punjab Advocate General said that River Ravi Urban Ordinance has been issued after which, the pleas cannot be heard.

Earlier in September, PM Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project.

