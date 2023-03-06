LHC Judge excuses to hear petition against ‘Aurat March’ ban

LAHORE: Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir recused to hear a petition against the administration’s refusal to ‘Aurat March’ rally, ARY News reported on Monday.

Justice Shabbir sent the plea to the chief justice for hearing in another bench of the high court.

Marches held in major cities all over Pakistan since 2018 on the International Women’s Day annually, to bring attention to women’s rights but regularly meet a fierce backlash in the country.

Secretary Lahore High Court Bar, Sabahat Rizvi, appeared in the court on behalf of the organizers of the women’s march.

The local administration has refused permission for a rally to mark the International Women’s Day, annually celebrated on March 08.

Lahore city authorities had earlier cited the “controversial cards and banners” commonly displayed by participants in the march and security concerns as reasons behind the ban decision earlier notified to the march organisers.

Counter-protests dubbed “Haya (modesty)” marches are commonly staged by religious groups to call for the preservation of Islamic values.

Organisers of the Aurat March in Pakistan have frequently had to resort to legal action to counter attempts to ban it.

The Aurat March rallies have courted controversy because of banners and placards waved by participants that raise subjects such as divorce and sexual harassment.

Organisers and participants have been accused of promoting Western, liberal values and disrespecting religious and cultural sensitivities.

Women have long fought for basic rights in Pakistan, where activists say men commit “pervasive and intractable” violence against them.

