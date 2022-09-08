LHC judge recuses himself from hearing Maryam Nawaz’s plea

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge recused himself from a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking her passport back, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Justice Anwarul Haq recused himself from hearing the case after a two-member bench led by Justice Baqar Najafi of the LHC had to hear the proceedings.



The division bench has returned the case to the LHC chief justice for forming another bench for hearing the case.

On Wednesday, Maryam Nawaz filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking the return of her passport. In the petition, the PML-N vice president said that her passport has been in judicial custody for the past four years.

The petition said, “Till now, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to submit challan in Chaudhry Sugar Mill case,” pointing out that the court granted bail to PML-N leader on merit.

She further said that no one can be deprived of a fundamental right for a longer period, urging the LHC to pass orders to the deputy registrar to return her passport which she had surrendered complying with order on October 31, 2019.

It is worth mentioning here that former premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter had submitted her passport to the court after it approved her bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

