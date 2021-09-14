LHC larger bench hears petitions against new JIT on Model Town incident

LAHORE: A larger bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) heard petitions against establishment of a new joint investigation team (JIT) for a fresh probe into the 2014 Model Town incident, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A seven-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti started hearing of the petitions against the second JIT on the incident.

Several police officials facing trial in the private complaint filed by the PAT, had filed petitions in 2019 challenging the legality of the new JIT formed by the Punjab government.

“The JIT was constituted on the first FIR of the incident,” Azam Nazeer Tarar told the court. “When JIT constituted on the second FIR,” Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan questioned. ” Second JIT was formed on the second FIR on November 17, 2014,” counsel Azam Nazeer said.

“Whether the victims of the Model Town incident had participated in the JIT investigation,” Justice Aalia Neelum asked. “The affected persons didn’t appear in any JIT,” Advocate Tarar said. “In second FIR on 19 December 2015, 43 persons were indicted,” the lawyer further said. “The affectees of Model Town incident filed their complaint on March 16,” he said.

“No reference found about constitution of a new JIT on the petition of Bisma Amjad,” Azam Nazeer said. “The Supreme Court can order constitution of a new JIT,” Justice Malik Shahzad observed.

The court while directing the counsels of petitioners to present their arguments, adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.

A full bench had suspended the new JIT of Model Town incident on March 22, 2019.

At least 14 people were killed and 100 others were injured in the firing incident on June 17, 2014, at Lahore’s Model Town.