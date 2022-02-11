LHC moved against airing statements of Ishaq Dar

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought federal government and PEMRA’s reply in a plea seeking a ban on airing statements of former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar.

The former finance minister is currently in London for medical treatment in London and he had been skipping the court hearings in Pakistan and was declared absconded by an anti-corruption court in 2017.

to submit surety bonds within three days and warned that if he fails to do so, then authorities would freeze his assets.

The plea moved by Azhar Siddique Advocate was taken up by Justice Shahid Waheed. In his initial arguments, the plaintiff said Ishaq Dar is an absconder and airing statements of an absconder is against the law.

Read more: Ishaq Dar announces to take oath as senator

Azhar Siddique Advocate further said a private channel aired news about the acquittal of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif from the London court, which later proved fake and it was asked to tender an apology by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

He pleaded with the court to pass a ruling to ban media from airing statements and interviews of Ishaq Dar.

The LHC issued notice to the federal government and the PEMRA to submit their response in the plea.

Comments