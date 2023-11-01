LHC moved against LPG filling in public transport

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday moved against the filling of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in public transport across the province, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Latif Shahid in his plea stated that filling LPG in public transport is dangerous as many people have lost their lives in explosions.

Passenger vans, wagons and buses with LPG cylinders are moving bombs, which should be banned, the plea stated.

The LHC has been pleaded with to pass orders to ban the usage of LPG cylinders in public transport to save precious lives in case of any eventuality.

The issue of using CNG and LPG cylinders in public transport across Pakistan is increasing due to high fuel prices.

In one of the horrific accidents in 2020, more than a dozen lives were lost as a passenger carriage caught fire due to CNG cylinder after a road mishap.