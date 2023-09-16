LHC moved against recent hike in petrol prices

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has been moved against the recent hike in petrol prices in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the head of the judicial activism panel chief Azhar Siddique filed the petition in the Lahore High Court against the petrol hike.

The petition stated that the oil prices have dropped in the international market but the prices hiked in Pakistan.

The recent hike in petrol prices will result in soaring inflation hereby the notification of increase in the prices of petrol should be suspended.

Yesterday, the government has made a massive hike in petrol and diesel prices after making tall claims of providing relief to the masses.

A massive hike of Rs26.2 per litre was made on petrol and the new price would be Rs331.38 per litre. Moreover, Rs17.34 was jacked up on diesel and the new price would be Rs329.18 per litre.

Within a month, the caretaker government hiked the petrol price by Rs58 per litre and diesel by Rs56 per litre.