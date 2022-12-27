LHC moved against removal of Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman

LAHORE: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the removal of Balighur Rehman from the post of Punjab Governor, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A citizen named Shabbir Ismail moved the petition in LHC through his counsel advocate Azhar Siddique.

The petitioner argued that the governor breached his authority by asking Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly without any reason.

The governor cannot ask chief minister to take vote of trust amid the ongoing session of the provincial assembly summoned by the speaker, the petitioner maintained.

He pleaded with the court to direct the president and the prime minister to remove Balighur Rehman as governor.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution against Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman’s moves with a majority after Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was denotified.

Former provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal presented the resolution against the governor’s moves. The opposition lawmakers started protests during the PA session and later they walked out of the assembly’s hall.

