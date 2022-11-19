LHC moved against screening of Joyland

LAHORE: A petition was filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) against the screening of Saim Sadiq’s Joyland movie, ARY News reported.

The petitioner maintained that the “film contains highly objectionable material which do not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of decency and morality”.

The applicant pleaded with the court to cancel the license and censorship certificate of the movie.

The petition comes after the Central Board of Film Censors this week finally allowed the screening of Pakistani film ‘Joyland’, which was banned almost a week before its release.

The Central Board of Film Censors had reviewed the Pakistani film on directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – who had formed an eight-member committee to assess the complaints as well as merits to decide on film’s release.

In a statement, Censor Board Chairman Muhammad Tahir Hassan said that the full board had allowed the local screening of Joyland after deleting some parts. “A certificate for the screening of the film is being issued,” he added.

However, the government of Punjab has banned the screening of Saim Siddiq’s Joyland movie.

The notice sent by Punjab Information and Culture Department to Sarmad Sultan Khoosat on November 17 read that the Joyland team cannot exhibit their film in the jurisdiction of Punjab province till further notice by the Government of Punjab.

