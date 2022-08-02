LHC moved for disqualification of Ishaq Dar as senator

LAHORE: A plea has been filed with the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the disqualification of former finance minister Ishaq Dar as a senator.

According to details, the LHC has been moved to disqualify former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Ishaq Dar.

It has been stated in the plea that the petition was submitted to the Senate chairman for the disqualification of Ishaq Dar but he did not take a decision.

In June, former Finance Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar received new Pakistani passport, ARY News reported, citing sources.



It is pertinent to mention here that the former finance minister has left Pakistan four years back and is wanted in Pakistan in multiple cases.

Dar was elected as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in 2018. He could not take oath due to his stay in London. However, the SC suspended his membership over his failure to appear in court on May 8, 2018.

