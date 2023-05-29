LHC moved for removal of Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab caretaker CM

LAHORE: A petition filed by a citizen in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday, has sought the removal of Punjab caretaker CM, Mohsin Naqvi and his cabinet members from office, ARY News reported.

A plea filed in the LHC against Caretaker CM Punjab Naqvi has challenged his term in office.

According to the petitioner, the term of the caretaker government in Punjab has come to an end as per the constitution. “The Supreme Court has extended the date for the election in the province but didn’t increase the term of the caretaker government”.

“Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi unconstitutionally holding the office. The chief minister and his cabinet’s continuing to remain in office, has been a blatant violation of the constitution,” according to the plea.

Petitioner seeks the court order for the removal of Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi from office immediately and to restrain his interim government from functioning.

The LHC has served notices to the federal government, the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Law Ministry on the plea.