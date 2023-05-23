LHC moved for restoration of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has been moved on Tuesday for restoration of the Punjab Assembly, reported ARY News.

The Punjab Assembly was dissolved on January 14 on the advice of the then Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The petition filed by Adil Chattha stated that the advice for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly was unconstitutional as it did not mention the reasons for dissolving the assembly.

The petitioner stated a single bench of the LHC earlier rejected the plea on the grounds of not being the aggrieved party, but he added in matters of public interest it is not mandatory to be directed-affected.

The courts have also listened to the matters of restoration of the assembly, the petition said and pleaded with the LHC to nullify the advice of Pervaiz Elahi and order the restoration of the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, a petitioner named Sharafat Ali was fined Rs100,000 by the Lahore High Court judge Justice Shahid Karim after rejecting the plea.