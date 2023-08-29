LHC moved for withdrawal of taxes on electricity bills

LAHORE: A petition was filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking a direction to the federal government to withdraw ‘illegal’ taxes on electricity bills, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The petition was submitted by Sheikh Muhammad Latif through his lawyer advocate Ahmed Abdullah.

The petition stated that NEPRA was collecting several charges including FC surcharge, GST, TV fees, electricity duty and other charges on power bills.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to nullify additional taxes being collected in electricity bills.

Chairman Wada and Nepra chairman were made respondents in the petition.

Yesterday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) sent the petition against inflated electricity bills to the NEPRA for decision.

Countrywide protests

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.

Protest demonstrations were held in several parts of Karachi. Masses carrying banners and placards along with their children criticized the government for making their lives miserable. ۔

People staged protest demonstrations in Karachi’s area of Ayesha Manzil, Korangi, Five Star Chowrangi, Yaseenabad, Labour Square and others. The enraged people set their power bills on fire.