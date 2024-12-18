LHC moved to investigate Greece boat tragedy

A plea has been submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) to establish a judicial commission to investigate the recent boat capsizing incident in Greece.

According to details, a miscellaneous application was filed in the LHC by Advocate Azhar Siddique.

The applicant asserted that the government has ‘failed’ to take any action against human smugglers.

Advocate Azhar Siddique further stated that the inaction against smugglers constitutes a violation of the law.

It is noteworthy that prior to this incident, there have been other similar occurrences of boat capsizing, he added.

It is to be noted that on December 14, the foreign media reported that a wooden boat carrying migrants capsized off the island of Gavdos in southern Greece.

Read more: Greece boat incident: MOFA releases names of 47 rescued Pakistanis

Later, the Foreign Office (FO) confirmed the death of four Pakistanis in incident.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, “We announce with deep sorrow that, according to the latest information shared by the Greek authorities, four Pakistanis have been identified among those killed in Saturday’s boat capsizing south of the Greek island of Crete.”

She added that “Our mission in Athens is in touch with the Greek authorities to facilitate the survivors and repatriate the bodies.”

The Embassy of Pakistan in Athens was in contact with the Hellenic Coast Guard and with the Coast Guard of Chania, which were directly dealing with the search and rescue operation.

Families of the missing individuals from Pakistan are encouraged to reach out to the Embassy of Pakistan to provide relevant information at the following number: +30-6943850188.