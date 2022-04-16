LHC moved to put Khusro Bakhtiar, brother on ECL

LAHORE: A petition was filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking to place the names of former federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar and his brother Hashim Jawan Bakht on the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khusro Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakht and others have been made respondents in the plea filed with LHC.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to put Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on the exit control list for accumulating illegal assets.

The petitioner in his plea alleged that the federal minister and his brother concealed their assets when contesting the general elections.

The plea also requested the court to order National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete investigation against the said leaders.

In 2020, the Supreme Court had dismissed a constitutional petition seeking disqualification of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar and his brother, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, rejected the petition after hearing arguments from the petitioner who took the Makhdum brothers to the SC for allegedly concealing their assets at the time of contesting 2018 general elections.

