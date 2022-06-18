LHC order on e-challans challenged

LAHORE: An intra-court petition has been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) against single-bench order that ruled against the issuance of e-challans through Safe City cameras in the city, ARY News reported.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare single-bench order null and void.

The LHC in its verdict had declared that the e-challans being issued to the motorists for violation of traffic rules by the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) are illegal for having no legal backing.

The e-ticketing system has no sanction of law, it cannot sustain. Nullum crimen sine lege (no crime without law) is one of the fundamental principles of criminal law,” Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh observes in his judgement.

The judge had reserved the verdict on March 28 on a plea filed through Mazhar Amin and Mian Awais Saleem, challenging the issuance of e-challan through the cameras.

The LHC while accepting the pleas against the issuance of e-challan declared it illegal and said in its remarks that e-challan cannot be issued without the approval from the Punjab cabinet.

