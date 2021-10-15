LHC orders action against factories emitting smoke

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered to crackdown against smoke emitting factories, ARY News reported.

Hearing a case related to control over the smog problem, the Lahore High Court (LHC) bench ordered to take action against smoke emitting factories in Gujranwala and Sheikhupura after seeing the report of the Environmental Commission submitted in the court.

The Environmental Commission in its report stated that environmental pollution has increased to an alarming level in Gujranwala and Sheikhupura.

The report further stated that no action is being taken by the concerned authorities against the factories creating pollution in the environment.

“It is necessary to control over environmental pollution for the sake of upcoming generation,” the bench remarked and ordered action against the factory units emitting smoke.

Earlier this month, the authorities in Punjab had imposed section 144 across the province.

It is to be mentioned here that smog causes a variety of ailments from minor pains to deadly pulmonary pneumonia and asthma diseases.

The smoke produced by automobiles and stubble burning in agricultural areas converts into smog during the month of November with falling temperatures.

It normally persists when the mean temperature remains in the range of 19-21 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

