LHC orders closure of theatres between 9-11:30 pm

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered to close of theatres in the provincial capital between 9 – 11:30 pm, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court heard the petition against the closure of theatres at 8 pm.

The notification to close the theatre at 8 pm was reversed on the orders of LHC and ordered that theatre will close between 9 – 11:30 instead.

Furthermore, the court remarked that people have to change their lifestyles to control the smog and these measures are taken in everyone’s interest.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to extend of winter vacations for one more week amid the increasing threat of smog.

The orders were passed by the LHC while hearing the petitions moved for seeking the remedy to address the smog issue.

The LHC observed it is the government’s responsibility to address the issue of smog and directed to extend the winter vacations for one more week.

Smoke from vehicles, factories and burning of the remains of crops have been major factors behind the dense smog that engulfs cities in the beginning days of Winter.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region.

A spell of heavy rains or strong winds could clear the smog caused by polluting heavy particles.

