LHC orders energy ministry to take decisions on gas crisis

LAHORE: Countrywide gas scarcity was brought to the notice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a petition seeking a court order over the issue, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A high court (LHC) bench comprised of Chief Justice Qasim Khan heard the petition.

The court directed the Ministry of Energy to take necessary steps on the petition according to the law after hearing reservations of the petitioner.

The bench also ordered the federal energy ministry to decide the matter within a time span of six weeks.

According to the petition, the government has failed in consistent supply of the natural gas across the country causing countrywide shortage of the fuel.

“The country is suffering foreign exchange losses with gas import, LNG plants have been closed and apprehensions regarding power outages looming over the country,” according to the petition.

Government lawyer in his arguments over the petition, said that all contentions of the petitioner are hypothetical with no ground basis.