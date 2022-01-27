LHC orders fine for dumping garbage on roads

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered imposition of fine over dumping garbage on the roads, ARY News reported.

The orders were passed by the honourable court while hearing a case related to the increasing threat of smog in the province. At the outset of the hearing, the LHC bench showed resentment over the burning of garbage against the court orders.

Justice Shahid Karim while summoning a detailed report from the CEO of the Lahore Waste Management Board remarked he will be held responsible if garbage burnt on the roads.

The court also directed to cut the monthly salary of the employee who was found burning garbage and imposing a fine.

In today’s hearing, the smog commission apprised the bench that stubble-burning is still going on in the surrounding areas of the motorways, which is regrettable.

The court asked the names of the DCs of the districts where stubble burning is going on and action should be taken against at least one to set an example.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court had directed the publicity of the application made to report traffic and environmental pollution and sought reports from all departments on measures.

