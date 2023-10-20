LHC orders immediate release of teachers across Punjab

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the immediate release of 114 teachers who were detained during a protest against the privatization of schools, ARY News reported.

LHC judge Justice Shakeel Ahmed declared the detention orders “null and void” and ordered immediate release.

The detention orders, which were challenged through a series of petitions, were issued by Deputy Commissioners in various districts of Punjab.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed, presiding over the case, deemed the detention orders to be against the principles of justice and human rights.

It is pertinent to mention here that dozens of teachers were taken into custody after they protested against leave encashment issue and “privatisation” of public sector schools.

In reaction to detentions, teachers have also threatened to boycott examination duties.