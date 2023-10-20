27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, October 20, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

LHC orders immediate release of teachers across Punjab

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the immediate release of 114 teachers who were detained during a protest against the privatization of schools, ARY News reported.

LHC judge Justice Shakeel Ahmed declared the detention orders “null and void” and ordered immediate release.

The detention orders, which were challenged through a series of petitions, were issued by Deputy Commissioners in various districts of Punjab.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed, presiding over the case, deemed the detention orders to be against the principles of justice and human rights.

It is pertinent to mention here that dozens of teachers were taken into custody after they protested against leave encashment issue and “privatisation” of public sector schools.

In reaction to detentions, teachers have also threatened to boycott examination duties.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.