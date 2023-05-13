LHC orders release of Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Saturday ordered the immediate release of 17 women workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

LHC judge Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid announced the ruling on petition filed against the detention of the PTI workers and leaders.

Hearing a petition, the court has ordered her release if she is not “required in any criminal case”.

The petition maintained that Rashid was not named in a first information report filed at the Sarwar Road police station and her arrest was “illegal”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Several PTI leaders including, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Jamsheed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Falak Naz Chitrali and Malika Bukhari, Shireen Mazari, Qasim Suri, Ali Muhammad Khan and others had been arrested for ‘provoking’ people for violent protests’ following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.