LHC orders restoration of flight operation at Walton airport

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered on Friday that flight operation be restored at the Lahore Flying Club, Walton Airport, reported ARY News.

A single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi gave this order after a government counsel informed the court that eight to 22 weeks are required to prepare a report on the relocation of the airport and related infrastructure.

The petitioner, a firm that runs a flying school at the airport, said the flight operation was suspended following a notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority. Pilots and other staff were suffering due to the suspension of the flight operation, it added.

On May 25, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had notified permanent closure of Lahore’s oldest Walton airport. In a notification, the CAA has directed all flying clubs to ground their planes as the airport would be permanently shut down for all operations from tomorrow.

According to CAA officials, a business hub would be constructed at Walton airport’s place.

During his recent visit to Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that de-notifying of Walton airport will turn the adjacent areas into an economic hub. The commercial activities will rise up to Rs6,000 billion after de-notifying the airport.