LHC orders to impose smog emergency in Punjab

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the authorities concerned to impose a smog emergency in Punjab ahead of the winter season, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Justice Shahid Jamil heard a petition, demanding the government to take measures to control the smog in the province.

Besides ordering to impose a smog emergency, the LHC directed Chief Secretary Punjab to summon a meeting to take precautionary measures ahead of the winter season.

The court remarked that the measures to eradicate smog should be finalised and a team should immediately be constituted to take action against those responsible. The judge ordered the authorities to provide vehicles to the constituted team.

The LHC also the officials to purchase air quality sensors within two weeks. “The planning department should release funds in one week for the purchase of air quality sensors,” it added.

The court also ordered to immediately close down the smoke-emitting factories. “Immediate action should be taken against people involved in burning the crop,” the judge added.

Meanwhile, the government’s counsel noted that the provincial authorities have launched public service messages about the measures to prevent smog.

Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) also appeared before the court and pointed out the measures taken in this regard.

Later, the court ordered authorities to submit an implementation report in the next proceeding and adjourned the hearing till October 14.

