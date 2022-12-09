LHC orders to issue NOC to Ramzan sugar mills

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered to issue no-objection certificate (NOC) to Ramzan Sugar Mills, ARY News reported.

According to details, the case was heard by Justice Anwaar-ul-Haq Pannun on the petition filed against the excise department for not issuing NOC to Ramzan Sugar Mills.

The petitioner had requested the court to direct the concerned department to issue the NOC, as it’s affecting hundreds of Ramzan sugar mill workers.

The court announced the reserved verdict and ordered the excise department to issue NOC to Ramzan Sugar Mills.

It is pertinent to mention that The FIA had booked PM Shehbaz, Hamza, and Salman Shehbaz in November 2020 for financial fraud, impersonation, and forging of the Pakistan Penal Code and 5(2) and 5(3) – criminal misconduct — of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act.

According to the first information report (FIR), it was learned that total deposits amounting to over Rs25 billion (2008-18) were received in bank accounts of various low-wage employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills and Al-Arabia Sugar Mills and accounts of fake companies set up and controlled by the Sharif group.

