LHC orders to produce Azhar Mashwani before court

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to produce Azhar Mashwani, the focal person on Digital Media to PTI chief Imran Khan, before court, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Mashwani went missing on March 23, whereas, his wife wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take notice.

As per details, justice Aliya Neelum heard the plea filed by Azhar Mashwani’s brother Mazhar Ulhassan.

The Lahore High Court also summoned record of the case registered against him.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) was moved for the recovery of Azhar Mashwani, the focal person on Digital Media to PTI chief Imran Khan.

Read more: LHC MOVED FOR RECOVERY OF AZHAR MASHWANI

Azhar Siddiq’s advocate has moved the plea for the recovery of Azhar Mashwani in the high court.

The plea stated that basic human rights are being violated, six days have passed but there is no clue about Mashwani. “As per law, the suspect has to be presented before the court within 24 hours of arrest.”

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had also condemned the ‘abduction’ of the party’s social media head Mashwani, castigating Islamabad and Punjab police for ‘breaking all the laws with impunity’.

Comments