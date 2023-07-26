LHC orders to seize vehicles over wrong parking

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered to seize vehicles over wrong parking in the provincial capital, ARY News reported.

The LHC bench issued orders while hearing a petition seeking the court’s intervention to curb smog. Justice Shahid Karim resumed the hearing on the plea of citizen, Haroon Farooq and others.

The single bench of LHC ordered to raise the number of fines for traffic violations in the city as the people will only be frightened by the heavy fines.

The court also directed traffic police to continue a crackdown on motorcyclists riding without helmets.

On the issue of accumulated rainwater in the CBD Underpass, Justice Shahid Karim summoned its legal team.

On the last hearing, the Lahore High Court directed the authorities to seal restaurants operating without parking facilities.

The LHC also ordered Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to end illegal parking in the city including on the service lanes.