LHC moved for voting rights to overseas Pakistanis in LG polls

LAHORE: A plea has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to give voting rights to overseas Pakistanis in the local government (LG) polls in Punjab.

According to details, the Lahore High Court has been moved to give the right to vote in local elections to overseas Pakistanis.

The petition moved by Mohammad Nadeem Yusuf, an overseas Pakistani has made the federal and provincial governments, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and NADRA as respondents in the case.

The petitioner has said that overseas Pakistanis are present in large numbers in different countries of the world and they have a major role in the country’s economy.

The petition has requested that overseas Pakistanis be given the right to vote in local elections.

It should be noted that during the regime of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the bill for the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis was approved.

However, the current PDM government led by Shehbaz Sharif withdrew this right as soon as it came in and the National Assembly approved depriving Overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote.

