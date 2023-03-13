LHC petition seeks judicial probe of Zille Shah’s death

LAHORE: A petition filed in the Lahore High Court on Monday sought constitution of a judicial commission over the death of political worker Zille Shah, ARY News reported.

The petition filed by Nadeem Sarwar Advocate has made the Punjab government, I.G. Police, deputy commissioner and others as respondents in the case.

“Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah was murdered and left at the Services Hospital,” petitioner said.

The post-mortem report of PTI activist Ali Bilal, revealed that he was subjected to severe torture, according to the plea.

“He was last time seen in the police van,” petitioner said.

According to police, Ali Bilal was hit by a black-color vehicle, which led to his death.

“Zille Shah’s death is an important matter, which requires investigation,” petitioner said. “Article-9 of the constitution guarantees safety of the citizens life, the court should order formation of a commission on the death of Zille Shah and itself monitor proceedings of the judicial commission,” the lawyer pleaded to the court.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi earlier rubbished the PTI claim that Ali Bilal was killed in police custody. He said that the PTI worker was died in a road accident.

Ali Bilal died on Wednesday when police and the PTI supporters had clashed ahead of the party’s Lahore rally.

