LHC petition seeks recovery of PTI leader Farrukh Habib

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday seeking recovery of former PTI minister Farrukh Habib, ARY News reported.

Abuzar Salman Niazi Advocate has filed petition in the high court on behalf of Farrukh Habib’s brother.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib was picked up by Punjab police personnel from a house in Gwadar yesterday, according to the petition. He was taken into custody from the house along with his brother and four other companions, petitioner said.

Petitioner requested to the court for recovery of Habib and others taken into custody along with him.

PTI earlier in a statement claimed that Farrukh Habib was taken into custody from Gwadar.

