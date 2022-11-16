LHC Pindi bench blasts DIG Motorway over roadblocks in protests

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday expressed annoyance over the negligence of the motorway police during protest sit-ins of the PTI.

DIG Motorway appeared in the court hearing of the petitions against PTI’s protest sit-ins in the high court’s Rawalpindi bench.

“Where were you when the protesters had blocked the motorway,” the judge asked the motorway police chief. “You will only watch the spectacle when a few persons come and block the motorway,” the bench sternly asked the official.

“It seems the motorway police was only extending protocol to the protesters,” the bench observed.

The court pointing out the importance of the motorway said, ” the motorway is a national highway, where fighter planes could also land when it is needed.”

The bench in a previous hearing of the identical petitions against closure of roads and educational institutions during the PTI protest, remarked that roads and educational institutions had been closed and the administration was sleeping.

The judge asked the Rawalpindi DC why he was acting as a facilitator for those who blocked the roads. He said everyone has a right to a peaceful protest, but the road blockade was not a right.

The bench asked from the deputy commissioner and Rawalpindi police chief what action did they take against those who blocked the roads.

