LHC hears plea seeking PTI MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich’s disqualification

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday has summoned chairman Lahore Board in a case related to disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich for allegedly contesting election on the fake BA degree, ARY News reported.

Bilal Asghar Warraich was elected to the Punjab Assembly in the 2018 general election from PP-118, Gojra, as an independent candidate, backed by PML-N, and later joined the ruling PTI.

The plea was heard by Justice Ayesha A. Malik. The chairman Lahore Board has been asked to appear before the court in person on November 30.

A citizen, Zahid Rasool, filed a petition in the LHC seeking disqualification of the MPA for possessing bogus academic certificates. The court had directed the PU to hold scrutiny into the MPA’s credentials.

Meanwhile, the PTI MPA has claimed his degree was a genuine one. The MPA said he had personal relations with Jehangir Tareen and that was why he was supporting him in demanding a transparent inquiry against him (Tareen) regarding allegations leveled against him.

