LHC plea seeks reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President

LAHORE: A petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought reinstatement of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, ARY News reported on Monday.

Imran Khan, Shaikh Rashid, Sirajul Haq, the Election Commission of Pakistan, federal government and the prime minister have been made party in the petition filed in the high court.

“Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from the National Assembly in year 2017. Imran Khan, Shaikh Rashid and Sirajul Haq had filed petition for removal of Nawaz Sharif from the party office,” according to the plea. “In year 2018, the Supreme Court ordered removal of Nawaz Sharif as president of the party”.

“The Supreme Court has disqualified Imran Khan from NA-95 Mianwali. Imran Khan and his collaborators Shaikh Rashid and Sirajul Haq should be removed as party heads,” petitioner further argued. “Imran Khan, Shaikh Rashid and Sirajul Haq have not remained truthful and trustworthy,” according to the plea.

The plea seeks the court order for reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as president of the party. It also seeks court ruling for proceedings against Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid and Sirajul Haq under Article 63 of the constitution.

The Registrar Office of the high court raised objections over the petition adding that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court and the matter does not belong to the jurisdiction of the Lahore High Court.