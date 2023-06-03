34.9 C
LHC petition seeks removal of PTI chief from party office

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking removal of PTI chairman from the party office, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A local lawyer Afaq Ahmed Advocate has submitted a petition in the high court pleading for removal of the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the party office.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others have been made respondents in the petition.

Petitioner has argued that the election commission has already declared the PTI chairman disqualified under the law. He pleaded to the LHC to issue court order for removal of the PTI chairman from the party’s top office.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman as disqualified in the Toshakhana accountability reference in October last year.

