LHC raises objections on Imran Khan’s protective bail pleas

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Registrar’s Office on Friday raised objections on two protective bail applications filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Imran sought protective bail in two concerning FIRs registered with Ramana and Khana Police Stations Islamabad through his counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique.

The Registrar’s Office intimated to the lawyer that Imran Khan had already secured protective bails in two cases registered with Ramana and Khana Police Stations Islamabad.

To which, Advocate Azhar Siddique told court that the legal team will address objections on pleas today.

The former prime minister in his pleas stated that he wants to appear before the investigation team in the FIRs registered against him and pleaded with the LHC to grant him protective bail fearing arrest.

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases.

A two-member bench of the LHC headed by Justice Shahbaz Rizvi heard the plea of Imran Khan seeking protective bail. Former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before LHC in person amid tight security.

The first information reports (FIRs) registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Golra police stations in the capital accused the PTI chief and party workers of being involved in attacking police and creating unrest outside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad during the hearing of the Toshakhana case.

The court granted protective bail to PTI chief in cases registered against him at CTD until March 27 and returned the pleas related to NAB hearings. The pleas should be filed in the relevant accountability courts, the LHC bench had remarked.

