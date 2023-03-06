LHC registrar office raises objection to Imran Khan’s bail pleas

The Lahore High Court (LHC) registrar’s office on Monday raised objection to the pleas seeking protective bail for former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The bail pleas were filed after the Islamabad police reached former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to arrest him.

As per details, the LHC registrar’s office in its objection asked to submit copy of directions released by Hammad Azhar, Aslam Iqbal and Farrukh Habib for Imran Khan’s protective bail.

Sources said, Khan, is expected to appear before the LHC today to seek protective bail after Islamabad’s sessions court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for him in the Toshakhana case over non-appearance.

In a series of tweets, the Islamabad police said the former premier was avoiding arrest.

Taking to Twitter, an Islamabad police spokesperson said that they reached Lahore to arrest the PTI chief on court orders. He said that Khan would be arrested after all legal requirements are completed.

