LHC rejects ECP plea to dismiss stay order in contempt case

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday rejected the ECP’s plea of dismissing stay order to Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry in election commission contempt case, ARY News reported.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan was hearing the election commission’s petition in Rawalpindi bench of the high court.

“The election commission could continue its proceedings but could not decide the matter,” the bench observed.

“The ECP has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to transfer all its contempt cases against PTI leaders from different high courts to a single one,” Justice Sadaqat observed.

“This court could not further hear the case until the supreme court’s decision on the ECP plea,” court said.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

The ECP has noted in its petition that under Section 10 of the Election Act, 2017, it had the authority to initiate contempt proceedings being a constitutional body.

The commission stated that its contempt notice has been challenged at various high courts and pleaded to transfer all these cases to a single high court.

