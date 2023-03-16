LHC rejects Fawad Chaudhary’s plea in Nawaz Sharif abroad treatment case

LAHORE: The Lahore high court (LHC) has rejected the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary’s plea to become a respondent in the case pertaining to the permission given to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for treatment, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, LHC heard PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary’s plea to make him respondent in the case.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi asked who filed this plea, to which the counsel said that the plea was filed by PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhary. Shahbaz Sharif is the petitioner in this case, the PTI leader also wants to become a respondent in this case.

Fawad Chaudhary told the court that he want to read the undertaking submitted by PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif in the court.

The court asked how can he become a respondent in the case. Fawad Chaudhary told the court 22 crore Pakistanis are affected by this case, Nawaz Sharif got permission to travel abroad for his treatment on just Rs 50 stamp and the person who submitted the stamp is now the Prime Minister.

The court remarked that when the PTI was in power why didn’t they raise this issue? Furthermore, the PTI Leader told the court to take the matter of money laundering seriously.

In December 2019, the Lahore High Court had allowed former premier Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for four weeks without submitting any indemnity bond as proposed by the federal government.

The two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi ordered the federal government to remove the former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without placing any conditions.

The bench, which was hearing the plea filed by PML-N seeking unconditional removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL, also maintained that the duration of his visit could be extended if his health required.

It is pertinent to mention here that a six-member doctors’ team headed by Professor Mahmood Ayaz was deputed to provide healthcare facilities round the clock to the PML-N leader after he was shifted to Services Hospital.

The head of the medical board, Dr Mahmood Ayaz, said at that time that Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count was low from the normal range. He was the one who later recommended for elder Sharif’s abroad treatment.

