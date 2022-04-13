LHC rejects Hamza Shehbaz’s plea, CM election on April 16

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) in its verdict on Wednesday rejected Hamza Shehbaz’s plea for holding early election of the chief minister of Punjab, ARY News reported.

Punjab chief minister’s election will be held on April 16, the court said in its verdict.

PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz had filed petition in the high court for holding early election of the chief minister’s office in Punjab.

“The parties should perform their constitutional duties impartially,” Chief Justice LHC said in a brief order over the matter.

The high court also restored the deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s powers over his plea with regard to revocation of his powers.

“No negligence will be tolerated,” the bench warned while ording free and fair election of the chief minister’s election on April 16.

The court also directed the Secretary Punjab Assembly to finalize preparations for election by April 15.

The high court bench had yesterday reserved its verdict after conclusion of arguments of the parties on petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz and Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari for holding elections of Punjab chief minister and revocation of the deputy speaker’s powers.

