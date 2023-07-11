LHC rejects interim bail of PTI chief in seven cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday rejected the interim bail of the former prime minister and PTI chief in seven cases registered against him under terrorism charges in Punjab.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief is facing seven cases in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and others under ATA. The Lahore High Court after upholding the registrar’s office objections, rejected the former prime minister’s interim bail in seven cases.

It may be noted that the LHC registrar’s office raised the objection that the PTI chief has contacted any of the concerned courts before moving to the high court.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and Fawad Chaudhry in case related to the contempt of the electoral body.

In August 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued notices to former prime minister and PTI chief and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar and PTI chief repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed electoral body as a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.