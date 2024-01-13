LHC rejects Moonis Elahi’s plea against nomination papers rejection

LAHORE: Moonis Elahi ousted from the 2024 election race after the Lahore High Court rejected appeals against his nomination papers from all four constituencies, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A three-member bench of Lahore High Court headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard petitions of Qaisra Elahi and Moonis Elahi against decisions of the appellate tribunal.

The court declared appellate tribunal’s decision as void and granted appeals of Pervaiz Elahi’s spouse Qaisra Elahi against rejection of her nomination papers from NA-69, NA-64 and PP-32.

The LHC, however, turned down Moonis Elahi’s petitions seeking cancellation of the appellate tribunal’s decision.

The high court reserved its verdict over petitions of former chief minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against rejection of his appeals by the appellate tribunal.

A Lahore court recently issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former federal minister Moonis Elahi in a case pertaining to alleged corruption in development projects.

Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi in Lahore Masterplan corruption case.

The anti-corruption officials stated that the former minister had not cooperated in the investigation and the case is standstill because of his concealment.

Moonis Elahi is facing allegations of billions of rupees of corruption in development projects.