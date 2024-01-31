LHC rejects Pervaiz Elahi’s plea seeking change of election symbol

27.9 C
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected petition of Chaudhry Pervaiz seeking ‘Peacock’ as election symbol in election, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The high court bench upheld the election commission’s decision with regard to the election symbol, which had allotted ‘donkey cart’ as symbol to Pervaiz Elahi.

Former chief minister of Punjab and PTI leader had sought a review over the election symbol allotted to him with a petition in the LHC and pleaded for ‘peacock’ to be given to him as symbol for election.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan last Friday allowed Pervaiz Elahi to contest the February 8 elections.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah allowed the PTI leader to contest the general election from the PP-32 constituency of Gujarat district.

Elahi had filed a petition in the Supreme Court to seek permission to contest the general election. He made the election commission and appellate tribunal as respondents.

He pleaded to the apex court to declare January 13, 2024, decision of the Lahore High Court as void.

The high court had dismissed his appeal regarding the rejection of his nomination papers by the returning officer. He contested this decision in the election appellate tribunal, where his appeal was also dismissed.

Pervaiz Elahi is among several PTI leaders and supporters who have been apprehended in the crackdown on PTI leadership following the violent unrest in the country after Imran Khan’s initial arrest on May 9.

