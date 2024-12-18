LHC rejects petitions against outsourcing govt-run schools

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed petitions challenging the Punjab government’s initiative to outsource public schools under the Public-Private Partnership program.

The petitioners argued that privatizing government schools violated the law and would lead to increased fees, depriving underprivileged children of basic education.

The Punjab government’s legal counsel clarified that the outsourced schools would remain under government oversight and that the initiative primarily targets non-operational schools to enhance their functionality and services.

The court’s decision supports the Punjab government’s efforts to improve the educational landscape through public-private collaboration.

It is to be noted that back in September, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Public Schools Reorganisation Programme, a significant initiative aimed at saving Rs40 billion and creating job opportunities for 70,000 educated youth.

As part of the program, 14,000 out of 49,000 schools would be managed through public-private partnerships, with 5,800 schools outsourced in the first phase.

The chief minister emphasized that the Punjab government will oversee all monitoring and supervision, refuting claims by opponents that the program is merely handing schools over to contractors.

Maryam Nawaz also announced plans to establish kindergarten schools in districts beyond Lahore. During the ceremony, she distributed licenses for the Public Schools Reorganization Program to various stakeholders, including three sisters from Dera Ghazi Khan and representatives from Muslim Hands.