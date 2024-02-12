LHC rejects pleas challenging key candidates’ victories

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected several pleas filed against victories of key candidates in the General Elections 2024 including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif and Atta Tarar, ARY News reported.

While rejecting the pleas, the LHC directed the petitioners to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

NA-119

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed Shahzad Farooq approached the LHC against the victory of PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz from NA-119 Lahore. The court was requested to nullify Maryam’s victory from the constituency.

NA-71

From NA-71 Sialkot, PTI-backed candidate Rehana Dar challenged Khawaja Asif’s victory and requested the LHC to declare her winner. Rehana Dar claimed that she had taken an unassailable lead but the results were changed overnight.

NA-128

PTI-backed Salman Akram Raja has also moved the LHC against the victory of Aun Chaudhry, the joint candidate of PML-N and Istehkam-e-Paksitan Party (IPP) from NA-128 Lahore. Salman Akram Raja pleaded with the court to declare Aun Chaudhry’s victory null and void, claiming that he won the seat as per Forms 45.

NA-117

IPP’s Aleem Khan’s victory from NA-117 Lahore was challenged by PTI-backed Ali Aijaz. The IPP candidate won the seat with 91489 votes followed by the petitioner and PTI-backed aspirant who got 80838 votes.

NA-127

PTI-backed Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokar moved the LHC against Atta Tarar’s victory from NA-127 Lahore and requested it to declare him the winner. Atta Tarar won the seat with 98210 votes and the petitioner finished runner-up with 82230 votes.

The LHC directed all the petitioners to approach the ECP for redressal of grievances