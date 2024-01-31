27.9 C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
LHC removes ban on airing of PTI founder’s speeches

TOP NEWS

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (SHC) on Wednesday removed the ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and former prime minister Imran Khan’s speeches and statements, ARY News reported.

As per details, Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza announced the verdict and directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to ensure the implementation of court orders regarding the removal of ban.

The LHC order at the time when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were handed a 14-year jail sentence by an accountability court in Toshakhana case.

Earlier, PEMRA urged media to boycott those who are responsible for May 9 violence. The Media Regulatory Authority issued regulations for all Television Channels which stated that every citizen can exercise their freedom of expression except in extraordinary situations.

The media watchdog said that statements that may incite incite violence, hatred and threat to peace of the society, are banned.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) imposed a ban on broadcasting ‘live and recorded’ speeches and press conferences of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

