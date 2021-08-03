LHC reserves verdict over government’s sugar price notification

LAHORE: A bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved verdict over sugar mills petition challenging the government’s notification to fix the sugar price after hearing arguments, ARY News reported.

A high court bench comprised of Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza also reserved decision over a petition of to restrain the government from any action against sugar mills owners.

Earlier, federal government’s counsel Asad Bajwa told the court that the mills have been put on notice over the matter.

The mill owners in their petition pleaded that their stocks will be taken and it will affect the supply. “We want appointment of an auditor to conduct audit,” counsel of the petitioner said.

“The court’s order being violated, which had ruled fixation of the price with agreement after hearing the stance of the owners,” the counsel said. “Our point of view was not given heed despite the court orders,” the counsel of mill owners said.

The high court had in an earlier hearing restrained the Punjab government from implementing a notification about fixing the ex-mill and retail price of sugar.

“Have you take stakeholders onboard over the price,” the bench asked the official of provincial ministry of industries, present in the court.

“The sugar mills not responded to the ministry,” the official said.

“They have affirmed to come for meeting. Sit with them and fix the price,” the court said. “Under the Article 18 sugar mills owners have right to bring the matter to the court,” the bench further observed.

“You have to grant subsidy if you will fix the price below the cost,” the bench said.

“Hear their point of view and then determine the price with mutual consultation. Ramazan is around the corner and your authority of fixing the price has been challenged in the court,” the court had said.