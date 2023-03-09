LHC suspends Pemra notification banning Imran Khan’s speeches

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) notification banning the live speeches and press talks of former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The LHC judge Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza announced the verdict on PTI chairman Imran Khan’s plea challenging the ban imposed by Pemra on broadcasting his live speeches and press talks on satellite TV channels.

Subsequently, the LHC judge sent the matter to the full bench for hearing.

On Sunday, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had imposed a ban on broadcasting ‘live and recorded’ speeches and press conferences of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

“It has been observed that Imran Khan [Chairman PTI] in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by leveling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility,” stated the notification issued by the regulatory authority.

The petition

Subsequently, Imran Khan had challenged the PEMRA notification to ban his live speeches telecast in LHC.

The petition was filed by Ahmed Pansota and Ishtiaq A Khan, stating that the PEMRA notification is a violation of Article 10(A) as the constitution of Pakistan gives the right to free speech.

Furthermore, the petition stated that the PEMRA order is a violation of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict.

