LHC reserves verdict on PTI plea seeking date for Punjab polls

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking a date for elections in the Punjab province.

The court is expected to announce the verdict later today.

Justice Jawad Hassan heard a plea filed by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar seeking direction to the Punjab governor for immediately announcing the date of elections in the province.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr Usman Anwar and the chief secretary appeared before the court.

During the course of proceedings, Punjab IGP assured the court they will follow whatever decision made by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Punjab governor’s lawyer maintained that Balighur Rehman was not bound to give a date for electionsas an interim cabinet had already formed. He pleaded with the court to return the pleas as inadmissible with a fine on the petitioner.

PTI’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar, while responding to the governor’s lawyer, said President Arif Alvi could give election date as the IGP and chief secretary had assured of performing their duties. He said the president could announce the date through a notification.

